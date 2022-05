Some married women have taken to the streets to protest against young women in Owerri, Imo state capital.

The women who are alleging that young women are “snatching” their husbands with indecent dressing, held up banners which captured their grievances.

They also imposed fines against women who wear indecent outfits, adding that should they fail to pay the fine, they will have them to contend with.

