My husband deserves where he is today—he called it upon himself—but he does not deserve to be denied from me. I am still his wife, the woman who loves him deeply and longs for his presence every single day.





I humbly appeal to the Government of Equatorial Guinea: please allow us to see each other, to be together as husband and wife. Separation has not only been painful, it has been unbearable. Denying him from getting to see me is putting his emotional needs in prison too.





Baltazzar is a gentle and loving man. He never forced himself on anyone. All I ask is for the simple quiet moment with my husband again, to hold his hand, and to feel his strength and comfort as my partner.





-Mary Beatrice Baltazzar, Wife to Baltazzar Egonga, supports her husband’s leak notes to humbly plead with the Government for a quiet moment together



#Afrocania #virals #viral