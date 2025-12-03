MARY CHIRWA PROMISED TO ARREST NKULUKUSA – MoF AUDITOR

… but she suddenly chickened out.

Ministry of Finance principal internal auditor Grandy Ntumbo says he is disappointed that the former Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) director general Mary Chirwa, whom he held in high regard, disappointed him when she chickened out from her earlier promise to arrest Secretary to Treasury Felix Nkulukusa for abuse of office.

Speaking with Daily Revelation yesterday, Ntumbo said Chirwa knew about Nkulukusa’s activities while she served as director general at the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC), and that she mentioned the same to him when the two met after she had been appointed DG at DEC.

“I met her is early February 2022 and she is the one who asked me to say, ‘are you aware why the ACC (Anti-Corruption Commission) is dragging its feet on the Ministry of Finance arrests?’ So she said it’s because

By Mubanga Mubanga

Daily Revelation