MARY CHIRWA WAS APPOINTED BY THE PF

We have an obligation as citizens to question the morality of those who hold public office and paid by us as tax payers when they decide to put themselves on the spot.

I am drawn to this debate around the country where UPND government wants to use wrong methods of attacking a constitutional office, that’s the office of the DPP. I do not know the two women at the centre of controversy but I know that one of them is doing it for the second time, antagonising government departments.

Some times I feel and think our journalists are cowards , sometimes I think they course they do is Congolese syllabus where no order or procedure is followed to pursue matters to logical conclusions.

Do we have journalist who would take this matter and inform the nation and the world who is wrong and why? Do we have remnants as state actors to serve this nation from this mediocre leadership but assisting our president?

Mary Chirwa was FIC boss, she handed ECL a report of corrupt ministers and government officials under PF and she expected DEC police and ACC to arrest those people. Mary Chirwa and the UPND made noise over the FIC report such that we saw the similar nonsense between Chirwa and DEC boss then Alita Mbae.

Chirwa was appointed by PF but I first heard about her when she filed for divorce to divorce a pastor who filed an affidavit alleging that he wasn’t promiscuous but his wife was because her ex husband committed suicide when he found her ready handed in bed with a Lusaka lawyer who is alleged to be one of the alliance members of the UPND. I read this story and it didn’t take much time the divorce move was withdrawn. Sometimes we must really sit down and think critically than running mouths with idiocy.

I have read a complaint lodged by Fumba Chama to Judicial complaints commission, I consider it rubbish and highly frivolous to be entertained by the Judicial complaints commission.

I have also read of LAZ president who has failed to guide UPND on serious matters of law including guiding the speaker of the house, but basing his comment on a leaked letter marked confidential. Common sense would demand that LAZ president should have stayed away from commenting on a matter based in a leaked letter.

Here is my question or questions.

Mary Chirwa as FIC boss told us the matrix of corruption under PF, she differed with DEC for not arresting people , today she is DEC boss. How many has she arrested based on her own FIC report? Since she was equally appointed by ECL just like DPP, why is UPND not seeing her as a PF surrogate to frustrate them and make them fail and look bad to the world? Why is UPND choosing Chirwa over DPP when both were appointed by ECL? Chirwa had issues of misappropriating money while heading FIC, who cleared her? Where did the money go? Did the money escape her custody to find itself in campaigns? Am just thinking loud. What role is the alleged alliance partner playing to destroy HH using Mary Chirwa?

This I ask……Was Mary Chirwa a sellout as a public officer?

