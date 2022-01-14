MASAITI WOMAN COMMITS SUICIDE AFTER DIVORCE

A 57-YEAR-OLD woman of chief Chiwala’s are in Masaiti district, Copperbelt Province, has committed suicide.

Chishiba Moffat of Chifusha village in chief Chiwala’s area is alleged to committed suicide in her hut.

Copperbelt Province acting police commanding officer, Tresfold Kasale told Zanis that the incident happened between Tuesday January 11, 2022 around 22:00 hours and January 12, 2022 around 06:00 hours.

Kasale said Haggai Chabukoi, 35, of house number 2019 Pamodzi township in Ndola reported the matter to police.

Brief facts before the police are that Chishiba, who lived alone, seemed to have been affected following divorce from her husband, who disappeared to go and live in an unknown place.

The acting police commanding officer said the deceased was with her children on Tuesday night

and that she was only discovered dead in the morning in her bedroom.

Kasale said police visited the scene and did not find any visible injuries on the body.

He said the body of the deceased has since been deposited to the Ndola Teaching Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.