MASEBO DIRECTS NHIMA TO WITHDRAW CIRCULAR

Health Minister SYLVIA MASEBO has directed the board and management of the National Health Insurance Management Authority –NHIMA- to immediately withdraw the circular, that has provided a notice of changes to the benefits package.

The Circular is dated April 30th, 2024.

Ms. MASEBO says according to the National Insurance Act Number 2 of 2018, any changes by NHIMA to the benefits package should be approved by the government which was not the case.

The minister has further guided NHIMA to engage stakeholders and government before publishing any changes.

This is according to a statement issued to ZNBC News in Lusaka today.

ZNBC