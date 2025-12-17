MASHATILE’S MONEY BOMBSHELL! ANC DEPUTY CALLS FOR CASH-IN-THE-OPEN CAMPAIGNS



In a stunning shake up proposal, ANC deputy president Paul Mashatile has urged the ruling party to openly allow members to use money when campaigning for leadership positions as long as it happens under strict scrutiny.





Mashatile told party structures that the days of pretending politics and money are separate are over, arguing that modern-day global politics is driven by material interests. Instead of denying it, he says, the ANC should regulate it.





His proposal? Force all would-be leaders to publicly declare their funders, subject themselves to full financial transparency, and even allow the party to inspect their bank accounts to ensure clean competition.





The remarks are already stirring fierce debate inside the ANC, with some seeing it as a bold step toward transparency and others warning it could formalise the very corruption the party claims to be fighting.