MASOPO CONFIDENT OF UPND VICTORY IN PAMBASHE AND PETAUKE BYE ELECTIONS



A PROMINENT CHOMA BUSINESSMAN VITARIS MASOPO says the Ruling Party will scoop both the PAMBASHE and PETAUKE CENTRAL PARLIAMENTARY By-election seats slated for February next year 2025





MASOPO in an inclusive interview TODAY disclosed that the Ruling UPND will win the Bye Elections in the two CONSTITUENCIES because of PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA’s sound and good economic policies benefiting the Zambian people TODAY



MASOPO disclosed that President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA has brought development in all corners Of the Country more closer to the people Of Zambia



MASOPO disclosed that CDF under PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA has become a game changer and is transforming alot Of people’s lives





MASOPO further disclosed that the UPND has penetrated LUAPULA PROVINCE by scooping the Kawambwa seat which used to be the bedroom of the opposition Patriotic Front (PF) which is currently engulfed in political bickering and will do it again in PAMBASHE CONSTITUENCY



MASOPO further adds that the UPND is winning again the PAMBASHE PARLIAMENTARY SEAT in LUAPULA PROVINCE and PETAUKE CENTRAL CONSTITUENCY in Eastern Province





MASOPO disclosed that the PAMBASHE PARLIAMENTARY By-election will give birth to the Ruling Party second baby in the PROVINCE



MASOPO has urged the CAMPAIGN teams in PAMBASHE and PETAUKE to conduct issue based CAMPAIGNS.





MASOPO disclosed that the Ruling Party has demonstrated true leadership and maturity during by elections by allowing all political parties players and other stakeholders to participate and campaign freely without any political violence or intimidations



MASOPO disclosed that he is happy with the leadership Of Republican President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA that has brought true democracy and freedom Of campaigns in areas where they are by elections





MASOPO disclosed that participating political parties are free to conduct campaigns unlike in the past where one Leader would say that because am the Republican PRESIDENT and TODAY am in this area and therefore no one should be allowed to campaign because am in that area but only myself





MASOPO disclosed that Republican PRESIDENT HICHILEMA is a GOD sent to liberate this Country from injustices





MASOPO wishes well all the UPND campaign teams in PAMBASHE and PETAUKE CENTRAL CONSTITUENCIES during the forth coming by elections and adds that victory was on their side