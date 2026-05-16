Massive Ukrainian Drone Strike Hits Russian Oil Refinery

Ukraine reportedly launched around 100 drones in a major overnight attack targeting an oil refinery in Ryazan, sending huge columns of black smoke across the city.

Residents shared dramatic footage showing what they described as “oil rain” falling from the sky after explosions and fires erupted at the facility.

Regional officials confirmed casualties and injuries following the strike, making it one of the largest long-range aerial attacks carried out deep inside Russian territory since the war began.

The attack highlights Ukraine’s growing ability to strike strategic energy infrastructure far beyond the front lines.