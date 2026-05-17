Massive “Unite the Kingdom” Protest Erupts in London



Tens of thousands of people marched through central London on May 16 during a major demonstration called “Unite the Kingdom,” protesting against the British government and rising immigration policies.





Crowds waving English and British flags filled the streets as protesters voiced anger over national identity, border security, and the direction of the country under the current leadership.





The rally was organized by Tommy Robinson, one of Britain’s most controversial anti-Islam activists, whose events have long drawn both strong support and fierce criticism across the United Kingdom.





The large-scale turnout highlights growing political tensions in Britain as debates over immigration, nationalism, and social stability continue intensifying nationwide.