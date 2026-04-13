Master’s Degree Holder Begs for Walmart Cashier Job After 300 Applications



A man with neck tattoos and a master’s degree vented his frustration in a video after Walmart rejected him for a cashier position. “I just got denied from Walmart as a cashier.

I have a fucking master’s degree, bro. I went to school for 12 years,” he said. He added, “I have applied to over 300 companies and I’ve gotten a response back from 11 of them.

Why the fuck do you think I’m applying to Walmart to be a cashier? Because no one is hiring. Why do you even post a job offering? You’re not gonna hire anyone or respond.”





His story highlights a broader problem for many with college credentials. Federal Reserve Bank of New York data shows that about 42 percent of recent college graduates ages 22 to 27 are underemployed in jobs that do not require a degree. Their unemployment rate sits around 5.6 to 5.7 percent, higher than the overall adult rate near 4.2 percent.





Conservatives have long warned that pushing everyone toward expensive four-year degrees creates mismatched expectations. Too many graduates flood the market with credentials that do not match available work, while carrying heavy debt loads like the $120,000 this man owes. Entry-level roles that once built skills now face competition from an oversupply of applicants and shifts in hiring, including automation that cuts junior positions.





The result is a reality check: a degree alone no longer opens doors the way it once did. Practical skills, trades, and targeted training often deliver steadier paths without the mountain of student loans.

This man’s raw anger captures what happens when the promise of higher education collides with the job market’s demands.