MASUMBA CONCERNED OVER SILENCE OF 2026 ASPIRANTS ON KIKONGE GOLD DISCOVERY





By: Sun FM TV Reporter



Former Mufumbwe Member of Parliament, Steven Masumba, has expressed concern over the silence of some individuals aspiring for leadership positions ahead of the 2026 general elections, particularly regarding the recent discovery of gold in the Kikonge area.





Mr. Masumba emphasized that true leadership is demonstrated through advocacy for the welfare of citizens.





He noted that the lack of public engagement on such a significant development raises questions about the commitment of certain aspirants to people’s needs.





He further urged residents of Mufumbwe to critically evaluate those seeking public office, stressing the importance of electing leaders who are proactive and genuinely concerned about community interests.