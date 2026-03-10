Masuzyo Mwaiche eyes Lusaka Central seat

“Masuzyo Mwaiche”, out to oust Mulambo Haimbe.

comedian and actor Baldwin Phiri, popularly known as Henry BJ or Uncle Limbani or Masuzyo Mwaiche, has declared his intentions to contest Lusaka central constituency as members of parliament.

Phiri who is well known for his master of ceremonies activities is a qualified chartered marketer, computer programmer and political scientist.

“I step forward with a vision of progress, accountability and inclusive growth for our constituency, guided by the interests of the people above all else.

As an independent candidate, my commitment is to serve the people of Lusaka Central with integrity, fairness and a voice that represents the community without fear or favour,” Phiri stated in a statement made available to S24 News.