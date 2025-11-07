MATAMBO CALLS FOR NIGHT MARKET INSPECTIONS AFTER CHIWEMPALA FIRE
COPPERBELT Minister Elisha Matambo has described as suspicious the continued trend of markets being gutted by fire during the night, following the latest incident at Chiwempala Market in Chingola.
Speaking when he visited the gutted market, Mr. Matambo says it is unusual that fires at major trading centers such as Kapalala Market in Ndola and Chiwempala Market in Chingola both occurred at night, suggesting that some underhand activities could be involved.
He has since directed the police in the province to begin conducting periodic night inspections in markets to ensure that marketeers leave their stalls in a safe condition before closure.
Mr. Matambo also instructed the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) in Chingola to speed up the registration of affected traders so that they can receive government assistance, similar to what was done for the Kapalala fire victims.
The minister says that traders continue to lose property worth thousands of Kwacha in fire incidents that could be avoided with improved safety monitoring and awareness.
Diamond TV
Yes let Security at Markets be increased. And there’s need for the Zambia Police Service to
thoroughly investigate these fires.
Forensic Investigations involving Fire Scientists and other professionals can tell whether the Fire was started by an external Source or multiple Sources…and how it Spread. Whether it was just Rubbish, Heat and Oxygen, or an external fuel such as Petrol was involved.
Chiwempala Market is near Residential Areas, and witnesses might have seen how the Fire started and how it spread.
The Election Season brings about strange things. A politician is a strange “Animal” , and it’s not beyond him to do weird things.
… There is that ‘ Hero Syndrome ‘ of sorts, in certain desperate people – the Praise Maniacs, creating a crisis
so as to resolve it and receive Praise or Attention. This manipulative tactic is found in narcissistic individuals – the Schemers and driblblers, who seek admiration by creating a Victim and then stepping in as Saviour – the Evil people do, all for a Vote.
” Who the Cap Fits, Let them Wear it”
The Police should investigate this too!