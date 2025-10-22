MATAMBO ORDERS CLOSURE OF CHINESE-OWNED MINE OVER DUST POLLUTION ON COPPERBELT.





COPPERBELT Province Minister Elisha Matambo has ordered the immediate closure of U-Metal Mining, a Chinese-owned company, following numerous complaints from residents over excessive dust emissions.





Residents of the Ipafu area along the Chingola–Solwezi Road have expressed concern that the dust poses a serious health risk, lamenting that their repeated complaints have gone unresolved.





Mr. Matambo described the situation as unacceptable, emphasising that no economic activity should endanger the lives of citizens.





He has since directed the local authority and the Zambia Environmental Management Agency to collaborate in addressing the problem and ensuring environmental compliance.





Mr. Matambo has further instructed members of the District Joint Operations Committee to enforce the law and ensure that the company adheres to environmental and public health standards before any resumption of operations.



Prime TV Zambia