MATCH ABANDONED DUE TO SECURITY CONCERNS- MUZA F.C

MATCH ABANDONED DUE TO SECURITY CONCERNS

The match between Red Arrows and F.C MUZA has been abandoned at halftime break due to security concerns.

F.C MUZA coaches and players have been beaten in the tunnel by Red Arrows security officers and officials at halftime shortly before kick-off of second half.

Red Arrows security officials, sprinkled liquid substance in the eyes of goalkeeper, Monga Ndala and assaulted him .

Assistant Coach Ernest Malambo and Midfielder Kondwani Mhango have been equally beaten and sustained injuries.

The matter has since been reported to police.

Credit: MUZA F.C