Matero member of parliament Hon Miles Sampa leaves the house….”I dont want to be part of the illegal BILL 7.”

1

Matero member of parliament Hon Miles Sampa leaves the house.

….”I dont want to be part of the illegal BILL 7.”



He writes;

This morning I went to Parliament to remind the Speaker and all gathered in the Chamber that they are breaking the Oath they took to Protect & Defend the Constitution of Zambia by discussing BILL 7 that the Constitution Court declared Illegal.



I laid on the table evidence documents that Bill 7 is illegal. 


I have since left the House as don’t want to be part of debates on the illegal Bill 7 whose contempt and illegality hearings are currently  under way in the Constitution Court.
Zikomo
MBS15.12.2025

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here