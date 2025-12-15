Matero member of parliament Hon Miles Sampa leaves the house.
….”I dont want to be part of the illegal BILL 7.”
He writes;
This morning I went to Parliament to remind the Speaker and all gathered in the Chamber that they are breaking the Oath they took to Protect & Defend the Constitution of Zambia by discussing BILL 7 that the Constitution Court declared Illegal.
I laid on the table evidence documents that Bill 7 is illegal.
I have since left the House as don’t want to be part of debates on the illegal Bill 7 whose contempt and illegality hearings are currently under way in the Constitution Court.
Zikomo
MBS15.12.2025
