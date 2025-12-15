MATERO MP MILES SAMPA WANTED LIST OF MPS WHO VOTED FOR BILL 7

MATERO MP MILES SAMPA WANTED A LIST OF MPS WHO VOTED FOR BILL 7

He shared……………………

Been at Parliament since adjournment waiting at the office door where the official list of Voted YES or NO is printed.

It’s 4 pm and apparently parliament only has one person with the password to the printout. I have now been told that he knocked off half day. lol.

What a joke of events.

Other than the usual known suspects who went public would vote YES; I can safely confirm some from the opposition that voted YES and personally left me in shock 

A. Eastern Province

1. Hon Elias Eriboma Daka (PF) Msanzala constituency

2. ⁠Hon Jaire Banda (NCP) Petauke Central Constituecy

3. ⁠Hon Dr Aaron Banda (PF) Kaumbwe Constituency

4. ⁠Hon Masauso Kazungula Tembo (PF) Sinda Constituency

5. ⁠Hon Maiwane (PF) Kapoche Constituency

6. ⁠Hon Peter Phiri (PF) Mkaika Constituency

7. ⁠Hon Acleo Lungu (PF) Vubwi Constituency

8. ⁠Hon Mutayachalo (PF) Chama North

(Most given FRA Maize transportation contracts & FRA outdated payments dues from before 2021. These ones are not true leaders but tuma selfish gonga MMD origin stingy businessmen made by ECL but they were the first to betray him upon losing power in 2021. Tuma sangwapo in PF)

B. Muchinga Constituency

1. Hon Sunday Chanda (PF) Kanchibiya Constituency

2. ⁠Hon Marjorie Nakaponda (PF) Isoka constituency

C. Northern Province

1. Hon Musonda Mpankata (PF), Lupososhi constituency. I am not shocked on him.

2. ⁠Hon Chewe Taulo (PF), Lubansenshi Constituency

3. ⁠Hon Sibongile Mwamba (PF), Kasama Central Constituency. This one is my sister cousin and shocked as been asking her entire week and kept pleading innocent to betraying the people.



4. ⁠Hon Robert Kalimi (PF), Malole Constituency

(I choose to keep quiet on him given his unfortunate car accident. Hon Remember Mutale had to help him log in to Vote YES because currently unable to do it on his own. )

D. Luapula Province

1. Hon Leevan Chibombwe (PF), Bahati Constituency (A ZESCO tenderprenuer businessman & not a leader).

2. ⁠Hon Dr Solomon Mwale (PF), Nchelenge Constituency.

3. ⁠Hon Paul Chaala (PF), Chipili Constituency

4. ⁠Hon Chonde Saka (Independent), Milenge Constituency. A stingy fake tenderprenuer of Boma contracts where he made millions from DMMU. Now has been aided with a mega millions dollar hydro power contract at the Mubotutu falls in his constituency. So the project being facilitated to him in exchange for YES Vote.

F. Lusaka Province

1. Hon Christopher Shakafuswa

F. Central Province

1. Hon Remember Mutale (PF), Chitambo Constituency (bes I keep keep quite in him)

2. ⁠Hon Chibuye (PF), Mkushi North Constituency

G. Copperbelt Province

1. Hon Anthony Mumba (PF), Kantanshi constituency

2. ⁠Hon Golden Mwila (PF), Mufulira Central constituency

3. Hon Allan Banda (PF), Chimwemwe Constituency

4. Hon Mike Katambo (PF), Masaiti constituency

5. Hon Chibuye (Independent), Roan Constituency

*Lesson here is that adoption process of candidates is very important. Never adopt businessmen who can trade people for cash or contracts. Some traded for their freedom from going to prison as they have criminal cases on ice last few years & now have bargained for Bill 7 Yes Vote*

PF 2021 adoption was a disaster. We have to be careful in next year adoption processes.

We seem to have lost the fight today; but make no mistake, we have not lost the War.)

Together We Can