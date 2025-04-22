MATERO TURNS RED: HH’S INNER CIRCLE IGNITES POLITICAL FIREPOWER IN EASTER EMPOWERMENT RALLY



MATERO, LUSAKA



|21st April 2025



The UPND sent political shockwaves through Matero Constituency this Easter Monday, with a high-level mobilisation mission led by Special Duties National Chairman William Banda, underlining the party’s grassroots strength, government visibility and President Hakainde Hichilema’s people-first leadership.



Held at the bustling Matero Community Hall, the rally turned into a display of unity, power, and preparedness ahead of 2026. Mr. Banda, standing in for the First Family, distributed wheelchairs, crutches, and blankets, a heartfelt empowerment gesture from President Hichilema and the First Lady, whom he described as the true parents of the nation.



“There’s only one President in Zambia, Hakainde Hichilema,” Mr. Banda stated firmly, putting the record straight and reminding the opposition to stop pretending otherwise. As chants of “Bally 2026!” filled the air, he also called for urgent delimitation of most of the constituencies which are wider than can be serviced easily, saying the constituencies must be split to better serve its people. The crowd responded with thunderous approval.



Adding to the day’s momentum were two heavyweight aspiring MPs Evans Mukobela and Nawa Nawa, each arriving with massive numbers of their followers, clearly demonstrating their growing grassroots command and loyalty to the UPND agenda.



Mukobela praised the First Family’s commitment to tangible change.

“The President and First Lady are touching lives. The opposition is loud online, but we are louder on the ground. This is real leadership,” he said.



He further endorsed the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Bill, branding it a protective wall for democracy

“Zambia won’t be held hostage by fake news and digital violence. This law is for unity and national dignity.”



Nawa Nawa, respected for his deep community ties, was bold in his message

“Matero is no longer in doubt. We are walking with HH all the way to 2026. He is working and we’re spreading that message street by street.”



He also championed skills training, drug-free communities and stronger local governance as his agenda pillars.



The rally closed with community chants echoing loyalty to the Head of State and a renewed pledge to back leaders who bring development, not division.



This wasn’t just an Easter celebration, Matero delivered a declaration: HH is the leader Zambia trusts, and the momentum is unstoppable

