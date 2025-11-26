Matlala ‘not fit’ for Ad Hoc Committee appearance, says lawyers



In an urgent plea to Parliament, the legal team for Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala has requested an immediate postponement of his scheduled appearance before an Ad Hoc Committee, claiming his detention in C Max prison has severely impacted his mental capacity and ability to participate.





In a letter from Madira Attorneys, the lawyers state that consulting with their client has become an “absolute nightmare” due to poor network coverage and a lack of proper facilities at the prison. They argue this has made it “virtually impossible” to prepare for tomorrow’s proceedings given the vast volume of documents involved.





The letter reveals a more alarming concern, the firm claims Matlala’s health is declining. “During our consultation with Mr Matiala yesterday we could pick up that he no longer comprehends some of the issues and we have noticed that he seemed disorientated,” the attorneys wrote, linking his condition directly to his incarceration.





While affirming Matlala’s willingness to cooperate with the commission, his legal team insists his participation can only be meaningful after proper consultation. They have demanded a written undertaking today confirming the postponement, failing which they will launch an urgent application to halt the proceedings.