Maureen Mabonga asks court to halt Mfuwe by-election

CONVICTED Mfuwe Member of Parliament Maureen Mabonga has gone to the Constitutional Court to challenge the legality of the declaration of her seat vacant by Speaker of the National Assembly.





Ms Mabonga wants the Con-Court to determine whether a parliamentary seat becomes vacant when a serving MP is convicted of a criminal offence.





She further seeks an answer as to whether a parliamentary seat becomes vacant when a serving MP is convicted of a criminal offence but is not serving the sentence, owing to the fact that the conviction has been overturned or that she has been granted bail, pending appeal.





Ms Mabonga also seeks a declaration on whether declaration of her seat as seat vacant was done in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution.



She also wants to know whether the subsequent nomination date for the Mfuwe Constituency by election announced by the Electoral Commission Zambia(ECZ) on July 10,2025, should proceed in the absence of a vacancy in the office of MP





In the petition, Ms Mabonga has cited the Attorney General, Speaker of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti and ECZ as respondents.



In an affidavit, Ms Mabonga submits that she was convicted of seditious practices and sentenced to eight months simple imprisonment as well as fined of 4,000 penalty units by the Lusaka Magistrate’s Court.





She says on May 16, 2025, she appealed against the conviction and sentence and also applied that she should be released on bail pending determination of her appeal.



“Bail was granted bail on June 24,2025,” Ms Mabonga submits.





She says that while she was in detention, on May 22, ECZ chief electoral officer Brown Kasaro, announced to the public that it had received notification from the Ms Mutti of a vacancy in Mfuwe Constituency, following her conviction.





“On May 30,ECZ announced dates for by election Mfuwe anchored on the notification from the Speaker,” she adds.



The politician says she is currently not serving the prison sentence she was released on bail.





“That sometime in April of 2021, then Speaker of the National Assembly guided that a conviction does not trigger a vacancy in a parliamentary seat.





“That the purported notification of the third respondent of a vacancy in Mfuwe Constituency conflicts with the ruling above and thus, creates an opportunity for this court to pronounce itself on the matter,” Ms Mabonga said.





She believes that ConCourt has jurisdiction to answer questions pertaining to her seat being declared vacant in view by interpreting article 70(2) f, 72(2)b and article 72(8) of the constitution of Zambia in line with the questions posed in this application.



The ECZ has already set August 7 as date for by elections in Mfuwe.



