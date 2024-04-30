MAUREEN MWANAWASA FACES MORE TROUBLE

The Lusaka High Court has ordered Levy Mwanawasa and Company law firm run by former first lady, Maureen Mwanawasa, to pay 100,000 dollars to NL Alterra, a Belgium based firm.

The said money is the negotiated sum of the full and final settlement of the reliefs granted to NL Alterra in a matter in which it sued Levy Mwanawasa law firm for failure to remit over 58, 000 dollars, being money which was paid to the law firm on behalf of NL Alterra.

According to a consent order, the money will be paid in installments and is expected to be settled on or before August 30, 2024.

In this matter, NL Alterra sued Levy Mwanawasa law firm for refusing to transfer over 58,000 dollars which it received on its behalf after the sale of a property in another case in which the law firm was offering legal services to NL Alterra.

Diamond TV