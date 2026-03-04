Maureen Nkandu Supports Field Ruwe on Frank Mutubila



Frank Mutubila: Neither Broadcaster nor Journalist.





Field Ruwe wrote an Update



“Zambia’s finest newscaster and broadacster Maureen Nkandu; former presenter and producer of BBC’s “Focus on Africa” and holder of a Master’s Degree in Journalism from the University of Wales writes in the comments section:”





“Spot on Field Ruwe. In fact a lot of people who pass as journalists in Zambia are not. Some are mere DJs or presenters, not to disrespect the work they do, but that doesn’t make you a journalist.





“A journalist finds facts, talks to people, and shares news and stories with the public through newspapers, radio, television, or online media. They will have had specialist training in the field, can analyse issues, both eloquently in speech and in the writing, and give experts analysis on a variant of subjects”.





“I’ve always said that not all who sit in front of a camera or mic, are journalists. Take the BBC for instance. Some of the world’s best news readers in London are playwrites, actors/ actresses, linguists and performing artists, or English language teachers. They come in to read the news, then go back to their usual jobs. So not all broadcasters are journalists.”





“The same goes with those who claim to be communication experts or PR managers. The assumption that because they worked on radio and TV then they will be good Comms or PR staff is wrong. One needs specialised training and skills sets for such functions.”