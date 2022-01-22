Miles Sampa

MAURICE NYAMBE AND TIZ SHOULD BE OBJECTIVE TOWARDS ALL ZAMBIANS

We note TI Zambia and their Executive Director Maurice Nyambe’s observations over our press statement on ACC and DEC issued on 19/01/22.

The APNAC statement was coined and approved by the entire executive of the association and is by no means an individual stance as insinuated by Mr Nyambe

Evidently in a prejudice approach, TIZ has chosen to deem our statement as down playing the very important roles played by ACC and DEC in the fight against corruption. On the contrary, we hail their roles and those of all other Stakeholders both in the public and CSOs, and will continue to do so.

We take exceptional recognition that our fellow Zambians throughout the country have unanimously resolved that all those cited for abuse of public resources should be arrested and prosecuted. As APNAC Zambia we want to assure ACC, DEC, TIZ and indeed all Stakeholders that we are on the same side with them. We shall not defend anyone suspected of illegal dealings whatsoever.

As not only an anti corruption institution but also a human rights watchdog, we however shall not shy away to impress upon our Stakeholders mandated to prosecute, to be conscious not to repeat the ills of the yester past. We had in mind how suspects have before been treated at the hands of law enforcement agencies and prompting a public outcry. A number of examples can be cited including that of our now Republican President.

We also shall not shy away to speak out on TIZ and Mr Maurice Nyambe when and if we feel they begin to take a partisan line either pro the ruling party of the day or pro the opposition party of the day. On humane grounds, We will also cite TIZ if they advocate or condone abrogation of human rights for any suspect be it in the ruling or opposition ranks.

The President of Zambia His Excellency Hakainde Hichilema has made it very clear that arrests should only be made after investigations have been made and not vice versa. APNAC supports this stance and it’s in that theme we made the single line that Mr Nyambe picked from our entire statement.

The advocacy against corruption should cast a blind eye to party affiliation and objectively pursue all deemed wanting with equal vigor without fear or favour while upholding suspects human rights.

APNAC Zambia is a voluntary association for all MPs willing to join regardless of their party affiliation as long as they pay the subscription fee and believe in fighting corruption. I want to guarantee that as Chairperson of APNAC Zambia, I will be the first one to resign should the association act or be seen to act in a manner shielding any suspect against the will of our fellow Zambians. This has not happened at all except in the presumptive mind of Mr Nyambe. I am confident that it will not happen while I remain chairman.

We stand in solidarity with ACC, DEC and all other objective Stakeholders in this noble cause of fighting the Corruption scourge that is solely at the Centre of Zambia’s ever increasing Gini Co-efficient or gap between the rich few and the majority poor.

Issued by: Hon Miles Sampa MP

CHAIRPERSON/SPOKESPERSON