Maybe the Holy Spirit guided Lungu for one person not to attend his funeral – Lubinda



By Mubanga Mubanga



PF acting President Given Lubinda says maybe it was the Holy Spirit that gripped former president Edgar Lungu to leave instructions to his family before dying that a particular individual must not view his body.





Speaking during a press briefing in Lusaka today, Lubinda said there was no connection between Lungu declaring the National Day of Prayers and Reconciliation, and leaving instructions to his family for a particular individual not to be anywhere near his body.





This was an apparent reference to President Hakainde Hichilema, who the family indicated that Lungu did not want him to be anywhere near his body.





“We have heard this argument because he declared the day of National Unity, National Prayer and Reconciliation, therefore, it is not possible that he could have said, ‘I don’t want an individual to come to my burial.’ Where is the connection? There is no connection,” Lubinda said.

“The man might have just decided on his death bed. I don’t know what happens when a man is about to die, I don’t know. But, maybe the Spirit, the Holy Spirit gripped and said



https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/maybe-holy-spirit-guided-lungu-for-one-person-not-to-attend-his-funeral-lubinda/