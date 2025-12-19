MAYORS BACK MUNDUBILE’S STANCE ON BILL 7



OVER 20 Mayors and Councils Chairpersons from six provinces visited Opposition Leader and Aspiring PF Presidential Candidate Hon. Brian Mundubile in Lusaka to express support for his rejection of Bill 7.





Kabwe Mayor Patrick Chishala, speaking for the group, said MPs who opposed the Bill carried a heavy burden and deserved solidarity. He described the moment as both political and spiritual, and warned that weakening opposition voices would harm democracy.





In response, Mundubile thanked the delegation and said public concerns around Bill 7 must be taken seriously. He noted that citizens were calling for clarity on allegations linked to the vote and urged transparency going forward.





He praised MPs who stood against the Bill, saying they acted in the national interest despite pressure.



SE