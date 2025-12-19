MAYORS BACK MUNDUBILE’S STANCE ON BILL 7
OVER 20 Mayors and Councils Chairpersons from six provinces visited Opposition Leader and Aspiring PF Presidential Candidate Hon. Brian Mundubile in Lusaka to express support for his rejection of Bill 7.
Kabwe Mayor Patrick Chishala, speaking for the group, said MPs who opposed the Bill carried a heavy burden and deserved solidarity. He described the moment as both political and spiritual, and warned that weakening opposition voices would harm democracy.
In response, Mundubile thanked the delegation and said public concerns around Bill 7 must be taken seriously. He noted that citizens were calling for clarity on allegations linked to the vote and urged transparency going forward.
He praised MPs who stood against the Bill, saying they acted in the national interest despite pressure.
These are the same parallel Structures which are destroying the Patriotic Front.
It seems Hon Brian Mundubile does not learn.
He created a parallel structure with Members of Parliament, Outside the organizational structure of the Party. Now that this structure has betrayed him, he has gone to the Mayors.
Coalesce around the central leadership of the Party, move as one unit, and the Patriotic Front will survive.
Hon Brian Mundubile was quiet for a long time on the Illegitimate and unconstitutional Bill 7. Even when Hon Munir Zulu and Hon Celestine Mukandila took the matter to court, hon Brian Mundubile was nowhere to be seen.
It was only after being called out by people like Dr Sishuwa Sishuwa, that he started publicly asserting his position.
These pockets of support here and there being organized are not helping the bigger picture.
Coalesce around the central leadership. Let the members of the Patriotic Front go to the Secretariat to offer solidarity, in the presence of all party leaders.. Jean Kapata, Given Lubinda, Brian Mundubile, Chishimba Kambwili, Makebi Zulu, Miles Sampa, Stephen Kampyongo , and all MPs who opposed the illegitimate and unconstitutional Bill 7.
That’s how political parties operate.
The Solo Mobilisation of people, by one man for one man are not helping the Patriotic Front in any way.