Mazabuka cop, son die hours apart

A seemingly healthy Mazabuka-based police officer and his 24-year old son have left their families in deep grief after they died suddenly hours apart.

The son, Donny Zimba died first when he just collapsed as he took a bath on Friday morning.

The former St Edmunds Secondary School pupil was confirmed dead on arrival at the hospital were he had been rushed.

And then yesterday, Patrick Zimba, the father is reported to have also died suddenly after his Blood Pressure shot up.

The police man is survived by wife and other children.

The duo’s death was confirmed by Byta FM, friends and friends to both who shared their grief on their social media.

“Never in a million years did I ever imagine the news of your death would be the first thing I’d hear on a Friday morning. Sleep tight Zimba, till we meet again,” commented a friend, Limpo Simasiku.

By Buumba Mwitumwa

Kalemba