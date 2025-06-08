MAZABUKA UPND CALLS FOR UNITY AND PEACE AS NATION MOURNS ECL



The United Party for National Development (UPND) leadership in Mazabuka district has called for unity and respect as the nation mourns the passing of Zambia’s 6th Republican President Edgar Chagwa Lungu.





UPND Mazabuka District Chairperson Wilfred Mulomba tells Byta FM News that the party in the district is saddened by the former President’s death.





He emphasizes the need for the country to be united in mourning the former President and give him a dignified sendoff.





Mulomba has since urged all political players to refrain from politicizing the funeral, stressing the importance of honoring President Lungu’s legacy with the respect it deserves.