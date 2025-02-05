Mbappe Does Not Know How To Play As Striker – Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed that Kylian Mbappe does not know how to play as a striker, while urging Real Madrid to look after the French forward.

Mbappe joined Real Madrid in the summer as a free agent from PSG after spending six years in France.

The 26-year-old faced criticisms for his performances for the club a few months after joining as he struggled to adapt on the pitch, often clashing with the likes of Vinicius, Rodrigo, and unsure of his best position.

Ronaldo has urged Real Madrid to look after Mbappe, and to allow him to do things his way in order to see the best of him, while also noting that the French forward does not know how to play as a center forward.

He said: “Look after the lad. The fans need to look after him. He’s very good. The club have to help to protect him, I have no doubt he’ll bring a lot of joy to Madrid fans.

“I love [Mbappé], not just because of his story as a kid, how he loved Cristiano, I was his idol. I think he’s a top player.

Ronaldo revealed he tunes in to watch Real Madrid’s games because his son, Mateo, who is a fan of Mbappe.

The Al Nassr forward feels Mbappé still needs help in adjusting to his role in the Real Madrid team.

Ronaldo said: “It’s complicated, because he doesn’t know how to play as a forward in my opinion — or rather, it’s not that he doesn’t know, but it isn’t his position.

“If I was at Madrid, I’d show him how to play as a number nine.

“I wasn’t a forward. I got used to it, but I was a winger. People forget that. I was a forward, but not a typical forward. I think [Mbappé] shouldn’t be a typical forward, he should do things his way.”

Ronaldo is Madrid’s all-time leading goalscorer with 451 goals.

Mbappe has scored 22 goals in all competitions for Real Madrid this season, while adding the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Intercontinental Cup trophies in his first season at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are expected to be without defender Antonio Rudiger, who has been sidelined with a hamstring injury.

He is set to miss the La Liga clash against rivals Atletico, and the first leg of a Champions League knockout phase play-off against Manchester City.