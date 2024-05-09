Mbappe rolls eyes, storms out of interview after question about Real Madrid-Bayern clash was asked

Kylian Mbappe abruptly ended an interview following Paris Saint-Germain’s defeat to Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League semi-final.

After PSG’s 2-0 aggregate loss on Tuesday, Mbappe was questioned about his potential support for Real Madrid in their upcoming semi-final against Bayern Munich.

The 25-year-old, who is rumoured to be moving to Madrid, reacted by rolling his eyes and promptly exiting the mixed zone.

This defeat likely marks Mbappe’s final Champions League appearance for PSG, as their quest for European glory once again fell short.

While PSG’s focus now shifts to Ligue 1 matches against Toulouse and Nice, the Champions League final will see Dortmund face either Madrid or Bayern at Wembley on June 1.