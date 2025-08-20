McCarthy leads Kenya to historic CHAN quarter-finals



South African coach Benni McCarthy has led Kenya’s Harambee Stars to the quarter-finals of the CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN) PAMOJA 2024, marking the country’s first appearance at this stage.



Kenya topped Group A unbeaten, recording 1-0 wins over DR Congo, Morocco, and Zambia, and a 1-1 draw with Angola.





A key moment came against Zambia at Nairobi’s Moi International Sports Centre, where Tusker FC striker Ryan Ogam scored the decisive goal in the 75th minute.





McCarthy, appointed head coach in March 2025, has applied his experience from his time under José Mourinho at Porto, prioritising defensive discipline and tactical organisation.





Kenya demonstrated resilience even when reduced to 10 players in matches against Angola and Morocco.





The Harambee Stars will face Madagascar in the quarter-finals on home soil. McCarthy emphasised focus ahead of the clash, saying: “We must remain sharp. This is just the beginning.”