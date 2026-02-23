McQUEEN ZAZA CONFIDENT SOUTH AFRICAN POLICE WILL ACCESS EDGAR LUNGU’s BODY AMID POISONING INVESTIGATIONS.

McQUEEN ZAZA CONFIDENT SOUTH AFRICAN POLICE WILL ACCESS ECL’s BODY AMID POISONING INVESTIGATIONS.





By: Thomas Afroman Mwale



Legal expert McQueen Zaza says he is confident the South African Police Service will be granted access to the Body of the Late former President Edgar Lungu to determine whether allegations that he was poisoned are true or not, claims his family has denied.





Mr Zaza explains that it is important to establish the truth behind former President Lungu’s death to provide closure.





He reveals that SAPS investigations commenced after incarcerated PF Secretary General Raphael Nakachinda publicly suggested in a media interview that Mr Lungu could have been poisoned a statement he says was not disputed by the Lungu family.





He states that the Lungu family’s silence on the allegation, including that of their spokesperson Makebi Zulu, fuelled the matter and prompted SAPS to commence investigations.





Speaking on SABC’s Channel Africa, the legal practitioner further referenced the investigation to alleged remarks by Dr Canisius Banda, who is said to have claimed that Mr Lungu was chemically assassinated at the hospital, allegations he says raised alarm and led SAPS to now seek access to the body.





Mr Zaza says since the former President’s death, the Zambian government has not been granted access to his remains and expressed confidence that the process will establish the truth behind Mr Lungu’s Death.



