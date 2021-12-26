MDC UNVEILS NEW MEDIA DIRECTOR, A FORMER PF MOBILISATION MEMBER

The Movement for Democratic Change MDC under the leadership of its party President Felix Mutati who is also technology minister has officially unveiled past immediate Patriotic Front PF Mobilization member based on the Copperbelt as its new media Director.

Mr. Kafula Mubanga was unveiled as the MDC Media Director at a press briefing held at the party secretariat in Lusaka’s woodlands area.

Asked when he defected from the PF to the MDC, Mr. Mubanga explained that he joined the the party a month ago following his formal written resignation to his former party the PF who are yet to acknowledge receipt of his resignation letter.

According to him he has joined the MDC which which is in alliance with the UPND as it is the only party offering visionary leadership at the moment.

Asked about has changed about a government he vehemently attacked and demonized in the run up to the 2021 presidential elections, Mr. Mubanga declined to give a candid answer but only said, he has a Democratic right to join a party of choice as he enjoys the right to associate.

Also asked about his involvement in the blocking of the the opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema on the Copperbelt as he went to campaign, Mr. Mubanga explained that while he was within the vicinity when PF cadres and the police blocked the UPND leader, he did not physically participate in the blocking.

Mr. Mubanga replaces Mr. Thabo Kawana who has been appointed as Director Media at the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting services.

Before joining the the PF, Mr. Mubanga also saved as Media Director under Dr. Nevers Mumba’s leadership.

Mubanga also once served as Secretary General of National Revolution Party under party president Cosmo Mumba.

Having being appointed Media Director under the MDC it is expected that Mubanga will recruit his fellow PF cadres in the MDC with a view of penetrating the mainstream government to enjoy the spoils while real PF die hards continue wallowing in abject poverty