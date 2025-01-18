MEALIE MEAL THIEVING ZNS OFFICER FIRED, FIVE OTHERS FACE COURT MARTIAL



A Staff Sergeant in the Zambia National Service (ZNS) has been dismissed after being found guilty of abetting the smuggling of mealie meal on the Copperbelt Province.





Five additional officers implicated in the smuggling operation have been referred to a court martial for further disciplinary action, while one officer has been acquitted after being exculpated of all charges.



ZNS Chief of Administration, Brigadier General Daniel Sikazwe, disclosed to journalists in an interview yesterday that the development follows reports, supported by substantial evidence, implicating some uniformed personnel operating on the Copperbelt in conniving with smugglers to illegally transport the staple food out of the country.





Brigadier General Sikazwe explained that the erring officers were subjected to disciplinary hearings conducted under the authority of the court, which commenced last Wednesday.





“Seven officers were implicated in these smuggling activities. Of these, one has been discharged by the Officer who was presiding over the hearings, and another has been acquitted. The remaining five, three soldiers and two officers have been referred to a court martial scheduled to convene next week to deliberate on the charges against the implicated officers,” Brig Gen Sikazwe explained.





He explained that the officer who presided over the initial hearings had limited jurisdiction which necessitated the transfer of the remaining cases to the court martial owing to the nature of their ranks.



Brig Gen Sikazwe further indicated that the affected officers were drawn from various units but had been operating in the same area.



“The court martial has the full authority to handle cases of this magnitude, and we are confident in the process,” Brig Gen Sikazwe said.



He explained that the crackdown demonstrates commitment by the ZNS Command to root out corruption and indiscipline within the Service.

The Gen advised officers to stay committed to their mandate of serving the nation with integrity and dedication, to avoid facing the wrath of the law if found wanting.





On Monday, ZNS Commander Lieutenant General Engineer Maliti Solochi II issued a stern warning that the Service would not hesitate to dismiss any personnel that will be found guilty of abetting the smuggling of mealie meal and related products out of the country.