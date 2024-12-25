Media Spin or National Distraction? UPND’s Strategy and the Witchdoctor Assassination Tale- Thandiwe Ketis Ngoma

Media Spin or National Distraction? UPND’s Strategy and the Witchdoctor Assassination Tale





By Thandiwe Ketis Ngoma



I recently watched a video in which President Hakainde Hichilema proudly revealed that he had hired a media expert firm from Kenya to assist his media team and cabinet ministers in “explaining” to citizens what the government has accomplished since taking office in 2021. Initially, I was stunned. Why the need for such an effort? If the government had genuinely achieved anything significant, shouldn’t the effects be obvious to the people by now? If the UPND’s policies were working, we would already be experiencing tangible improvements. Instead, we are left with an economy in freefall, prolonged hours of load-shedding, an ever-escalating cost of living, and a growing sense of despair. What exactly is being “explained” to the Zambian people?





Fast forward to today. After the UPND hired a media expert from Kenya, we are now confronted with absurd and alarming developments. One of the more outrageous stories to emerge involves two alleged witchdoctors supposedly sent by Nelson Banda, the younger brother of Hon. JJ Banda, to assassinate President Hichilema using a live chameleon and other so-called charms. This outlandish narrative is not just bizarre; it raises serious questions about the intentions behind its creation.





Is This the Advice the Media Expert Gave to UPND?



Could this be the kind of “strategic communication” the media expert recommended to the UPND? Could this bizarre assassination plot, involving witchdoctors and chameleons, really be the product of professional media guidance? What exactly was the expert hired to do—help the government present compelling policies or create sensational distractions that shift focus from the administration’s failures? If the government had delivered on its promises, there would be no need for such absurd stories to divert attention. Citizens should already be experiencing the benefits of good governance. Instead, we are left buried in fabricated stories that do nothing to address the nation’s real problems.





Rather than focusing on tangible reforms that improve the lives of ordinary Zambians, it seems the UPND has chosen to manipulate the media. This raises an uncomfortable question: Was the media expert hired to help the government focus on real, meaningful progress or simply to create smoke and mirrors—sensational narratives that offer no real solutions? This “media strategy” seems less about communication and more about political deflection.





International Attention and the Danger of Media Manipulation



What’s even more troubling is the international attention this witchdoctor assassination story has garnered. This utterly ridiculous claim has made its way into international news outlets, deepening suspicions that this could be part of a broader, calculated attempt to manipulate both local and global public opinion. Why is this nonsensical tale being spread beyond Zambia’s borders? Is it an effort to deflect attention from Zambia’s deteriorating economic crisis and political repression?





The question lingers: Why is the Zambian government going to such lengths to ensure that these sensational stories make their way into the international spotlight? Could this be an attempt to gain global sympathy or simply an effort to divert attention from the harsh realities facing the country? This only reinforces the suspicion that the UPND has mastered the art of media manipulation, even when it has nothing of substance to show for its actions.





Who Is the Complainant in the Witchcraft Story?



The most glaring question that remains unanswered is: Who is the complainant in this witchcraft story? In any legitimate criminal case, the identity of the complainant is crucial for verifying the authenticity of the accusations. Yet, the origins of this witchdoctor assassination plot remain shrouded in mystery. Who is claiming that President Hichilema was targeted for assassination, and why hasn’t this critical detail been clarified?





The fact that the authorities have failed to identify or even acknowledge the complainant behind these accusations only deepens the suspicion that this could be a politically motivated fabrication. If the authorities cannot even trace the origins of this claim, why should the Zambian people trust such a far-fetched story? This entire episode raises more questions than answers, and the lack of transparency only undermines the credibility of the government further.





The Genesis of the Witchdoctor Assassination Story



Another crucial question is: How did this story even begin? What prompted the wild claim that Nelson Banda, Hon. JJ Banda’s brother, was involved in an assassination plot? Was this wild tale planted as part of a larger, more nefarious strategy to discredit the opposition, distract from the real issues, or manipulate public opinion? Given the current political climate in Zambia, where opposition figures like Hon. JJ Banda are increasingly subjected to harassment and intimidation, it’s not hard to see how this witchdoctor story could have been deliberately fabricated to serve a political agenda.





Hon. JJ Banda has already been a victim of repeated harassment by UPND officials, including intimidation and even abduction. Could this witchdoctor assassination claim be part of an orchestrated campaign to demonize him and other vocal critics of the government? The timing of this story is deeply suspicious, especially when set against the backdrop of Zambia’s worsening economic situation and political repression. The fact that this ridiculous tale is gaining traction only strengthens the belief that it is intended to distract from the far more pressing concerns of the Zambian people.





A Media Strategy That Detracts from Real Issues



In conclusion, the hiring of a Kenyan media expert and the subsequent emergence of the witchdoctor assassination story only intensify concerns about the UPND’s media strategy. Instead of focusing on addressing the country’s real, tangible problems, the government seems far more invested in shaping a narrative that distracts from its failures. The Zambian people deserve more than mere sensationalism—they deserve accountability, transparency, and meaningful solutions to the pressing issues they face.





The government can hire media experts to help craft its narrative, but one fundamental question remains: Will the media expert help the UPND focus on delivering real solutions to Zambia’s problems, or will they continue to prioritize controlling the narrative and diverting attention from their failures?





The Zambian people are not interested in stories about witchdoctors and magical charms. They are looking for real solutions—jobs, affordable living costs, political stability, and a government that prioritizes their well-being over media spin. The time for explanations is long over. Zambians deserve action, not distractions.





It is time for the UPND to stop hiding behind the veil of media manipulation and confront the harsh realities of their governance failures. Zambians have suffered long enough. We need answers, and we need them now. The clock is ticking.