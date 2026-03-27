Mediators Contradict Trump: Iran Has Not Requested Any Pause on U.S. Strikes Against Energy Sites, WSJ Reports





In a significant development amid the ongoing U.S.-Iran conflict, peace talk mediators have told The Wall Street Journal that Iran has not requested a 10-day pause on American strikes targeting its energy infrastructure.

The mediators also confirmed that Tehran has yet to deliver a final response to the Trump administration’s 15-point plan aimed at ending the war.





This directly contradicts President Donald Trump’s announcement earlier today. Trump stated on Truth Social and in interviews that he was extending the pause on strikes against Iranian energy plants until April 6, 2026 at Iran’s request describing the talks as “going very well.”





According to the WSJ, no such formal request from Iran has been made.



Source: The Wall Street Journal (live updates, March 27, 2026)