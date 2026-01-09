Medical director rubbishes suggestion that Regina Daniels got a negative drug result after flushing her system

A medical director has called out people who are suggesting that Regina Daniels got a negative drug result because she had already undergone detoxification and has since abstained from drugs.

Chidi A. Okoroafor took to Facebook to address reactions to Regina Daniels sharing the result of her drug test.

He wrote: “Once I hear ‘she has gone abroad to detoxify/flush out the drvgs b4 test’, I Mark myself and family safe from your generational ignorance.”

He added: “No, na pregnancy she go flush. Ewi nta.

“Na so easy to flush out and your relative dey go in and out of rehab every market day? And you and your family have not deemed it necessary to go and flush out or detoxify him or her? You prefer to keep spending money in rehab right?”

Meanwhile, Ned Nwoko, the estranged husband of Regina Daniels, has released a statement reacting to the negative drug test.

He titled his statement, “Don’t be fooled: Temporary abstinence is not sobriety.”

He went on to state: “Presenting a later negative result as proof that no prior use occurred is Misleading and disingenuous. At best, it reflects abstinence over a period of time. It does not invalidate eartier medical reports, nor does it negate what necessitated intervention in the first place.”