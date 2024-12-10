Meet the man who went viral for creating a museum to honor his wife of 59 years

Charles “LaLa” Evans and his wife, Louise, experienced a remarkable love story that lasted for 59 years and 11 months until her sudden death in 2011.

In tribute to the life they shared, Evans transformed part of their Starkville, Mississippi, home into a museum known as “Lala and Louise’s Place.”

This museum serves as a heartfelt tribute to their journey of six decades, filled with thousands of photographs that capture both grand and ordinary moments from their lives.

Their love story began in their teenage years, as they grew up attending the same school and church. Evans fondly remembered the day he first walked Louise home; although her mother was hesitant, her father stepped in, affirming, “That George Evans’ son? Well, boy is from some pretty good stock. He all right.” This moment marked the beginning of their blossoming relationship, as mentioned in the Great Big Story.

They formally began dating during their senior prom in 1951, and just months later, they married in August of that year. Their wedding was simple—without rings, but filled with love. Evans worked as a shoeshiner at the time — even on the morning of his wedding.

After their marriage, Evans served in the army until 1955. The following year, they established their home in the Needmore neighborhood of Starkville, one of the city’s earliest African-American communities. Evans went on to make history as Starkville’s first Black mailman, a position he held for 30 years, while Louise worked in cafes post-racial integration. Together, they raised two sons, born 18 years apart, and dedicated themselves to uplifting their community.

As advocates for their neighborhood, they ensured that the Needmore Community Center was renamed to honor its significance. They also secured a road sign for their area and a marker in George Evans Park, named after Evans’ father.

Evans told the outlet, “We were always community people. That was our way of giving back.”

Throughout their marriage, they documented their life through countless photographs, preserving their love and sharing milestones.

Evans recounted, “Louise never passed up an opportunity to take a picture. I don’t think I ever took a bad picture of her.”

Thus, when Louise passed away unexpectedly, those photographs—those cherished photographs—became the cornerstone of the museum they had always dreamed of establishing.

“Lala and Louise’s Place” offers a photographic narrative of their love story and has attracted visitors from all over, receiving national media attention, including a feature on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” in 2016.

“We had such a beautiful life. I got so much to remember. And I’m just living a beautiful memory,” Evans shared.

Now in his 90s, Evans encounters difficulties in maintaining the museum. Severe storms in recent years have caused considerable damage, and although it remains a sanctuary for him, he expressed, “This is the worst shape it has ever been in.”

Despite these struggles, he finds comfort in the memories the museum holds. “It brings back such memories. I can come out here, reminisce, play music, and look over my past…I have no regrets,” he said.