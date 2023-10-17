Meet world’s youngest president: 35-year-old Daniel Noboa of Ecuador

On October 15, 2023, Daniel Noboa, a 35-year-old businessman and politician, won the presidency of Ecuador with 52.3% of the vote, defeating his rival, Luisa González, who also garnered 47.7%.

Daniel becomes the world’s youngest president after his win against his rival, Luisa González, the hand-picked candidate of former president Rafael Correa.

His win is said to be the fulfilment of a long-held family ambition, as Daniel’s father, Álvaro Noboa, a billionaire tycoon known for owning the world’s largest banana exporting company, ran for the presidency unsuccessfully five times.

Education:

Daniel graduated from Harvard Kennedy School with a master’s degree in public administration and international development in 2012

He also has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Universidad San Francisco de Quito.

He is the driving force behind the Noboa Group, a multifaceted conglomerate engaged in diverse sectors, including agriculture, real estate, tourism, and technology.

Also, he is the president of the National Democratic Action Party, which he founded in 2019.

Family

The banana fortune heir is married to a former congresswoman and journalist, María José Carrión.

The couple has two children, a boy and a girl, namely Daniel Jr. and Sofia.

Daniel Noboa, standing next to his wife, said he would bring back smiles to Ecuadoreans’ faces

He is known for his calm and conciliatory approach, with a strong focus on job creation, economic growth, and a resolute stance against crime and drug trafficking.

He will be sworn in as president on November 25, 2023, five days before his 36th birthday.

Noboa in a press conference

He will only have 17 months in office until the next election in May 2025, due to the fact that the current election was triggered early when outgoing President Guillermo Lasso dissolved parliament amid an impeachment trial.