Megan Thee Stallion granted 5-years restraining order against Tory Lanez

American rapper, Megan Thee Stallion has been granted a five-year restraining order against Canadian artist Tory Lanez, who is currently serving a ten-year prison sentence for assaulting her back in 2020.

The ruling comes a month after her legal team informed the court about Lanez’s continued “campaign of harassment” from behind bars.

Addressing an LA courtroom via video on Thursday, Megan Thee Stallion reportedly detailed how she continues to suffer anxiety from the attack which saw Lanez fire five bullets from a semiautomatic weapon and wound both her feet, and that this has been made worse by harassment on social media that has been encouraged by Lanez.

“I haven’t been at peace since I been shot, and I’m just trying to be un-harassed, not only by the person who shot me, but by the people he’s been paying to continue to harass me,” the three-time Grammy Award winner shared in a tearful testimony, according to Rolling Stone’s Nancy Dillon.

“I probably won’t ever have my own peace about the situation, but I just really want the harassment from the person who shot me to stop.”

“I feel like when he gets out of jail, it’s going to be worse. I feel like maybe he’ll shoot me again, and maybe this time, I won’t make it,” she said, according to Dillon.

“No matter how many people tell me I have to get past it, it just seems like I have to relive it every day. I’m not good in social situations anymore because I think everybody hates me at this point because of everything that he’s done and said about me after the shooting.”

Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Richard Bloom have agreed with Megan’s testimony, stating that “with a violent act like that, there’s a ripple effect that continues on. Ms. Pete’s testimony is that the ripple effect has been significant.”

The order states that Lanez must stay at least 100 yards away from Megan, and refrain from harassing, intimidating or threatening her in any way until at least January 9, 2030.