Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announce two new Netflix series

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Archewell Productions revealed two new nonfiction series are in the “early stages” of production at Netflix.

The announcement was made today, April 11.

A series curated by Meghan, who is also serving as an executive producer, will “celebrate the joys of cooking and gardening, entertaining and friendship.”

The series will be directed by Michael Steed, who worked on Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown, while the showrunner is Leah Hariton, who was a producer on Selena Gomez’s Selena + Chef cooking show on HBO.

The Duchess of Sussex, 42, has a well-documented love of cooking.

The other series will “provide viewers unprecedented access to the world of professional polo,” a sport that Prince Harry, 39, has played for decades.

He often plays in charity matches, including a flagship fundraiser for Sentebale, the charity Harry co-founded with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho in 2006 to help children and young people affected by poverty, inequality and HIV/AIDS in southern Africa.

“Known primarily for its aesthetic and social scene, the series will pull the curtain back on the grit and passion of the sport, capturing players and all it takes to compete at the highest level,” according to a statement.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are both serving as executive producers on the project, primarily at the US Open Polo Championship in Florida, while Miloš Balać (Welcome to Wrexham) is the showrunner.

Netflix’s Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria said at the Next on Netflix event in February that Meghan and Prince Harry had several projects in development.

“They have a couple of unscripted things they’re working on with Brandon [Reigg],” Bajaria said, according to Hello! magazine. “And they actually have like a bunch of development. They have a movie in development, a [scripted] series that they’re working on. So all very early development, with a movie, a TV show and a couple of unscripted shows. But yeah, the movie’s great.”