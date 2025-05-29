Meghan Markle is opening up about her complicated relationship with money.

In a rare and candid moment on her Confessions of a Female Founder podcast, the Duchess of Sussex spoke with Spanx founder Sara Blakely about the guilt and scarcity mindset that often accompany financial success, especially for women.

“There’s a lot of guilt mentality surrounding having a lot,” Markle said. “And at the same time, there’s a scarcity mindset. It’s easy to attach to the idea of, like, ‘I’ll never have enough.’”

The former Suits actress admitted she’s working toward developing a healthier approach to money but acknowledged how ingrained the discomfort is — particularly among women. “Women especially are taught to not even talk about [money],” she noted.

Despite being one of the most recognizable couples in the world, Meghan and her husband Prince Harry have not been immune to public scrutiny over their wealth. The couple, who reside in a $14 million mansion in Montecito, California, reportedly have a combined net worth of $60 million. In addition, Prince Harry and his brother Prince William are believed to have inherited over $10 million each from Queen Elizabeth II.

Their luxurious lifestyle — from flying on private jets to staying in multimillion-dollar homes owned by celebrity friends — has frequently made headlines. Critics have accused them of relying on their connections rather than their own finances, with one insider claiming, “It’s always other people’s money.”

Still, Markle has been building her own entrepreneurial path. She spoke about the “incredibly lonely” but “liberating” process of launching solo ventures before eventually partnering with Netflix for her lifestyle brand As Ever. That collaboration, she said, marked a “U-turn moment” in her business journey.

Since then, she’s rolled out a number of projects, including a Netflix series titled With Love, Meghan, which debuted in March. In April, she launched her first line of As Ever products and also began streaming her podcast through Lemonada Media.

Markle and Prince Harry share two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, and have continued to navigate life away from royal duties while carving out their own space in media and business.

The Duchess’s comments offer a glimpse into the internal challenges of balancing public wealth with private insecurities — a topic that resonates beyond royalty.