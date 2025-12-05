Meghan Markle’s father loses leg in life-saving surgery after foot ‘turns blue then black’

Meghan Markle’s father has had his left leg amputated below the knee in life-saving surgery.

Thomas Markle, 81, underwent a three-hour operation on Wednesday, Dec. 3, to remove a blood clot, which resulted in the amputation of his left foot and lower leg.

Mr Markle has been in the intensive care unit of a hospital in Cebu in the south-central Philippines since Tuesday, Dec. 2, according to his son and Meghan’s half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr.

The former TV lighting director was taken to hospital after falling seriously ill at his home in the East Asian country, where he permanently lives.

“My dad is being very brave. His foot turned blue and then black,” his son Thomas Jr told the Daily Mail last night. “It happened very quickly. I took him to a local hospital and they did some scans and an ultrasound and said the leg had to be amputated.”

He continued: “There was no option. I was told the leg had to be removed and it was a case of life or de@th.”

Meghan has been estranged from her father since 2018 when she married into the royal family.

Mr Markle, who is in stable condition following the surgery, will remain in an intensive care unit. One of his doctors said the next two or three days are critical as the leg could become infected, Thomas Jr said.