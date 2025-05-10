Melinda French Gates says she wasn’t consulted on Bill Gates’ decision to give away $200 Billion fortune

Melinda French Gates has revealed that her ex-husband, Bill Gates, did not consult her before deciding to give away nearly all of their foundation’s $200 billion fortune by 2045.

Bill Gates, 69, announced he will donate 99% of his wealth over the next two decades, effectively shutting down the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation by December 31, 2045. He plans to keep just 1% of his fortune, estimated at $1.62 billion.

“This decision was made after I left,” Melinda told Fortune, referring to her 2024 exit from the foundation. “It was made between Bill, [CEO] Mark Suzman, and the board. I think it’s a fantastic decision.”

Despite not being involved in the decision, Melinda praised the move, saying giving back to society had always been their goal. She now focuses on her own philanthropic venture, Pivotal Ventures, which supports women and girls.

Melinda stayed on as co-chair for three years after their 2021 divorce. She has recently returned to the spotlight to promote her memoir, which reflects on her high-profile split and personal growth.

Speaking on The Late Show, she said the marriage ended due to a lack of honesty and trust. She has previously cited Bill’s ties to Jeffrey Epstein as one reason for their divorce.

Bill Gates has admitted to making “mistakes” during their marriage but has not publicly addressed allegations of infidelity.