Mentally-ill boy axes brother to death

A NINTEEN-year old boy battling mental illness in Isoka District of Muchinga Province has axed his young brother aged 11 to death before running off.

The gruesome murder happened around 22:00 hours yesterday in the sleeping quarters of the two brothers while their parents were in the bedroom.

According to reports, Friday Simwendo, father of the boys, was woken up by his wife who told him that she heard a loud bang from the room of their sons.

Upon checking the reason of the commotion, she was met by her bloodied 19-year old son Andrew with a known mental condition walking out of the room.

Alarmed, she rushed inside only to find her other 11-year son Maybin laying lifeless in a pool of his own blood with an axe lodged in his neck.

In panic she pulled out the axe before running back to alert her husband but by then, her son had run off and has not been seen since.

Muchinga Deputy Police Commanding officer confirmed the incident identifying the deceased as Maybin Simwendo of Chiwanda village.

Kalemba