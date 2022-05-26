MERCY CHANGWE AMONG THE TEN RECOGNISED BY PRESIDENT HICHILEMA

LUSAKA – 25/05/22

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has honoured 10 people as part of this year’s Africa Freedom Day commemoration.

This year’s Africa Freedom Day is themed leveraging on national resources to boost food security.

After a wreath-laying event at the Freedom Statue in Lusaka, in honour of fallen freedom fighters, President Hichilema presided over the investiture ceremony at State House.

State House principal private secretary Bradford Machila on behalf of the President, called out names of deserving recipients of honours.

Under the President’s medal for gallantry, those honoured are David Sane Suuba, Obed, Kenneth Kyaba, Kachenga and Mercy Changwe.

In honouring Mercy Changwe,President Hichilema commended her for her gallantly in the defence of democracy and multipartism.

Ms Changwe,a small scale vegetable trader was at several occasion attacked by PF cadres and had her merchandise store damaged for supporting the then opposition UPND,acts that never derailed her resolve to support the party.

For Malina Kajila Chilila – Makhubalo and Violet Alindela Nanda Simwanza, they have been honoured for the order of the grand companion of freedom – 3rd division, to be grand commander of the companion order of freedom.

Ackim Sakala received the order of distinguished service – 1st division, to be grand commander of the order distinguished service for his long public sector service having joined the civil service in 1982 until 2014.

Others honoured are Doreen Mazuba Malambo,a Police superitendant who was in 2020 also named the best UN woman peace keeper and Sensei Stephen Chan who is credited for the Promotion of martial art in the country and got the President’s insignia of memorable meritorious achievement.

Meanwhile, the President’s insignia of honour went to Eves Siame, who is chieftainess Waitwika of Nakonde district in Muchinga Province on her role in ending community poverty through a concise roadmap.

(C) THE FALCON NEWS