A NDOLA-based woman who claims that Bowman Lusambo fathered her four children is demanding K13,900 as child maintenance per month.

The woman is also demanding that Lusambo pays her K7,000 every six months for the children’s clothing.

According to an affidavit in support of summons for affiliation and maintenance filed in the Lusaka High Court, Mercy Matongo Cowham wants the court to order Lusambo to be maintaining the children with K5,000 for food, K3,500 groceries, rental K5,000, water bills K200, electricity K200 which comes to K13,900 per month.

Mercy stated that in addition to the children’s monthly expenses, she is seeking an order that Lusambo should be contributing K7,000 every six month for the children’s clothing.

She submitted that this was proper case for the court to make an order for affiliation and maintenance of the children.

And Mercy stated that she was currently squatting at her grandmothers house in Chipata, Eastern province with the children due to lack of financial support from Lusambo.

In this case, Lusambo who is the former member of Kabushi parliamentary seat following the nullification of his seat, sued Mercy in the High Court.

He is seeking an order that a Deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) test be conducted on the children to ascertain their parternity.

Lusambo is also demanding damages for libel from Mercy.

He further wants the court to order Mercy to retract and apologize your to him of her statements in question, costs and any other reliefs the court might deem fit.

But Mercy in her affidavit maintained that she has been in an on and off sexual relationship with Lusambo from 2014 to date.

Mercy explained that from 2015 to sometime in 2018, Lusambo would maintain her and the children once in a while by providing all the necessities.

“Since July 2010, the plaintiff completely stopped maintaining the children and has refused to do so despite being reminded of his obligations on numerous occasions,” she alleged.

Mercy added that lack of support has caused great hardship on the children and that she has been struggling to provide for them without any support from their father

She wants the court to order Lusambo

to be providing for all the monthly expenses, including accommodation and pay all water and electricity bills.

(Mwebantu)