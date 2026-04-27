Merz Warns U.S. Iran War Risks Repeating Afghanistan and Iraq Failures



German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has warned that the United States has no clear exit strategy in its ongoing war on Iran, saying the situation risks becoming another prolonged and costly foreign intervention.





Speaking to students in Germany, Merz argued that Washington is failing to define a clear endgame, adding that the conflict is already damaging America’s global standing. He claimed that “an entire nation is being humiliated by the Iranian leadership,” as Iran continues to show strategic resilience.





Merz also cautioned that the pattern is not new, pointing to previous U.S.-led interventions, saying, “We have seen this in Afghanistan and Iraq,” where long military engagements ended without clear political victories or stable outcomes.





He further warned that the war is already contributing to wider instability, including economic pressure and uncertainty across Europe and global energy markets.





The comments highlight growing divisions within Western leadership over strategy, escalation, and long-term consequences in the Middle East.



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