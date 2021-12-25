CHRISTMAS MESSAGE

MESSAGE OF LOVE, UNITY AND TOLERANCE DELIVERED BY DR. CHISHIMBA KAMBWILI FOR THIS FESTIVE SEASON

Friday , 24th December, 2021

Goodevening fellow Zambians

I come before you to deliver a message that promotes love, tolerance and unity among all Zambians of all ages, from all walks of life.

This is the first Christmas we are celebrating without our founding Presidwnt and father, Dr. Kenneth David Buchizya Kaunda.

We however, remember him for the values he taught us, values that promote peace, unity and have helped create a nation united in its diversity, a One Zambia , One Nation.

This is the Zambia we have to continue to build, a multi-racial, multi-ethnic multi-religious, peaceful and a prosperous Zambia.

A Zambia practicing its civic and political affairs in non-vuioent manner, respecting the rule of law.

It is sad that we have ended the year with the increase of fuel which has sparked the increase of bus fares and subsequently, other commodities.

This fuel increase will see the cost of living continue to rise adding to the more difficulties our people are facing.

It is in this light that I hope and trust that the pending increase in electricity tariffs will be done in a gradual mannerb to give breathing space to Zambians who are already struggling with low or no income.

Although I found it unreasonable that government has decided to remove susbsidies on electricity and charge cost reflective tariffs, we should remember that our Lord Jesus Christ taught us to love one another and be a brother’s keeper.

I wish the new government success, I don’t wish the new government to fail

If they succeed, the benefits accrue to the Zambian people and their failure will impact negatively on them.

Let me emphasise that we are not in the Opposition to make the government to fail.

Our role is to offer checks and balances to help the government to succeed into programmes, projects and activities.

Merry Christmas to you all.

Merry Christmas to His Excellency fourth President of the Republic of Zambia, Mr. Rupiah Banda.

Merry Christmas to Zambia’s sixth President of the Republicof Zambia, His Excellency Dr. Edgar Lungu.

Merry Christmas to President of the Republic of Zambia, His Excellency Mr. Hakainde Hichilema.

Thank you and God bless you all.