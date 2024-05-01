Messi, Busquets, Alba makes visits stadium to watch Miami Heat NBA game

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi took a break from soccer to attend a Miami Heat game.

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner, accompanied by teammates Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, and Luis Suárez, arrived just before the start of the Heat playoff game against the Boston Celtics on Monday night.

Messi’s group, some dressed in Heat gear and Busquets sporting a Heat hoodie, entered through the players’ parking garage and then proceeded through a VIP entrance to their seats in a suite above the lower level.

While Messi has attended events at the arena before, this was his first time arranging to attend a Heat game since relocating to Miami last year.

Inter Miami has had a successful season so far, with a record of 6-2-3 in Major League Soccer play, currently holding the top spot in the Eastern Conference.

Messi’s recent performance for Inter Miami has been remarkable, with two goals and an assist in their recent 4-1 victory against New England.

He has contributed to multiple goals in five consecutive matches, a feat never achieved before in MLS history.

With nine goals and seven assists in seven matches for Inter Miami this season, Messi continues to demonstrate his prowess on the field.

A World Cup winner with Argentina in 2022, Messi boasts an impressive career record of over 800 goals for club and country.

His performance in the 2022 World Cup final, where he scored twice against France in a match that ended 3-3 before Argentina prevailed 4-2 on penalty kicks, further solidified his status as one of the greatest scorers in soccer history.